If you’re planning a romantic meal for two on Valentine’s Day, make sure things don’t get too hot and steamy.

That’s the advice from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service which has issued the following tips today (February 9) on cooking with care:

If you are planning a romantic candle-lit meal on Valentine’s Day, be aware of the dangers of naked flames.

Make sure saucepan handles don’t stick out - so they don’t get knocked off the stove.

Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing - this can easily catch fire.

Take care if you need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk.

Make sure you don’t get distracted when cooking, even for a short period of time, turn off the cooker.

Keep anything that can catch fire - oven gloves, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, tea towels - away from your cooker top.

Check the cooker is off when you have finished cooking.

Never leave lit candles unattended - put burning candles out when you leave the room and make sure they’re completely out at night before you go to bed.

Place candles carefully - make sure they are on a stable surface away from flammable objects such as curtains, furniture, bedding, books and magazines.

Do not burn several candles close together as this might cause the flame to flare.

Always put scented candles and tea lights in a heat resistant holder, the metal bases can reach temperatures over three times the boiling point of water.