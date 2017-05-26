Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters in Cheshire will be out and about this week promoting fire safety in boats and caravans.

Crews in Cheshire West and Chester will be warning people of the dangers of not having a smoke alarm in their boat or caravan ahead of the summer holiday season.

Because it is often difficult for fire crews to reach fires on boats, and fires in caravans can get out of control quickly, it is important for people to take preventative steps, have a working smoke alarm and an escape plan to get out safely.

If you do find a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.

Nick Evans, head of prevention at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It is important that if you are planning on using your caravan or boat over the summer months that you make sure that if you have a smoke alarm they are working properly or if you don’t have any that you get one installed.

“Fires in caravans and boats are always serious. They can take hold very quickly and are often in remote areas so if you have a map reference, nearby landmark or address then it can help crews locate you more quickly.

“The best advice we can give is to try and avoid the fires in the first place. A lot of the fires are caused by simple things such as people lighting candles, cooking fires and smoking. It might seem an obvious thing to say but use your common sense by avoiding lighting candles and matches, never leaving cooking unattended and don’t smoke inside.”

For more safety information please visit www.cheshirefire.gov.uk.