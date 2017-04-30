Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service invites the public to take a tour of the new Powey Lane Fire Station in Mollington from 4pm until 6pm on Tuesday, May 2.

The new station will help to fulfil the service’s mission of becoming a safer Cheshire and continuing to reduce rates of death and injury from fire and other emergencies.

Children and parents alike will enjoy seeing the range of fire and rescue service vehicles that are housed at the station. Firefighters will be on hand to show people around the engines, illustrating the variety of equipment ranging from hose reels used to put out fires to specialist car cutting equipment.

A large LCD screen will display key safety messages throughout the event.

Powey Lane station manager Paul Watts said: “We are looking forward to meeting the community and showing them around the station. Alongside ‘traditional’ fire engines, a number of specialist vehicles are based there, able to deal with risks specific to the local areas of Chester and Ellesmere Port, such as heritage buildings and industrial complexes, which our visitors should find very interesting.”

Anyone who would like a tour of Powey Lane Fire Station on Tuesday, May 2 can just come to the fire station on Powey Lane, Mollington from 4pm.