Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is supporting national Child Safety Week in a bid to help parents and their children stay safe from accidental fire in the home.

The week, which is organised by Child Accident Prevention Trust, runs from June 5 to June 11. This year’s theme is Sharing is Caring.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mark Cashin said: “We want parents to share their knowledge with their children and talk about fire safety. Explaining the importance of having a smoke alarm on every floor of your home and testing it weekly, for example, can significantly reduce the devastating consequences of having an accidental house fire.”

Government figures show that in one year more than 1,000 children nationally were injured in accidental house fires. To combat this, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is giving parents information to help keep them and their children safe in the home.

Here are some top tips for a safer family home:

Set clear kitchen rules for young children such as: never play with matches, never switch on the cooker and don’t touch any saucepans on the cooker. Never leave younger children alone in the kitchen when you’re cooking.

Get ‘key clever’ – encourage your children to check that keys are in the correct place. Keys for windows and doors should always be kept in an accessible place so you can get out quickly in the event of a fire.

Nominate your child to be the ‘escape champ’ – regularly role-play escape routes and give children the responsibility to keep escape routes clear.

Discuss how to call 999 – make sure children know which number to call in an emergency. Also ensure they know their address; explain the importance of only calling 999 in a real emergency.

Keep candles, lighters and matches out of children’s reach. Never leave burning candles unattended.

Fit and maintain a smoke alarm – you should have one on each level of your home and test it weekly.

Don’t remove the batteries – if your smoke alarm keeps going off accidentally while you are cooking, don’t remove the batteries. Instead move the alarm or change it for one with a silencer button.

In the event of a fire ‘Get out, Stay out, Call 999!’ – don’t delay for valuables, don’t investigate or try to tackle the fire. If someone needs to be rescued wait safely outside for the firefighters who have the equipment and training to do it. Never go back in.

To find out more about Child Safety Week go to the CAPT website www.childsafetyweek.org.uk