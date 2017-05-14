Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people from Cheshire have graduated from The Prince’s Trust programme.

They had been taking part in the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service led initiative and received their awards at a ceremony held in Chester Town Hall.

The team of 10, who were all dressed in black tie or evening dresses for the celebration, gave a two minute speech about their time on the course.

These were made in front of a packed audience of local dignitaries, family, friends and people who had helped and mentored them over the 12 week course.

Graduating from the course were Billie Jo Murray, Courtney McFadden, Daniel Larkins, Sophie Owens, George Matthews, Callum Bourne, Chloe Froggatt, Alex Gambino, Chloe Davies and Richard Wolfenden.

Programme manager Nichola Griffiths co-ordinated the team with assistant project manager Paul Barratt.

Tamsen Lesko, Prince’s Trust project co-ordinator for the fire and rescue service, said: “This course is another example of how the service provides value to the community.

“A lot of the young people on the course have little or no qualifications and had become disengaged leading to social problems.

“Over the last 12 weeks these young people have learnt respect, self-confidence and a variety of new skills. They have grown as individuals and now have clear aims and objectives in life.”

The team took part in a number of activities during the programme which included raising money for a community project by bag packing at Asda, food hygiene and first aid courses, drug and alcohol awareness training and a week long team building exercise in North Wales.

The Prince’s Trust programme gives young people between the ages of 16 and 25 the opportunity to learn new skills, complete qualifications and gain greater self-confidence.

The next team will be starting on Monday, May 22 and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is now recruiting. Anyone interested or knows of anyone they think would benefit from the programme can call Nichola on 07717 654 686.