The family of Manchester Arena terror victim Detective Constable Elaine McIver urge everyone to campaign for more robust legislation around dealing with terrorism suspects.

A hard-hitting statement was issued following today's (Friday, July 14) private funeral service at Chester Cathedral for Elaine, 43, who grew up in Ellesmere Port but had been living in Frodsham.

Elaine, a Cheshire police officer , was off-duty and with her partner Paul Price when they got caught in the blast while waiting to collect Paul's 13-year-old daughter and her friend from an Ariana Grande concert.

The pair were in the foyer when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his device. Sadly, Elaine died from her injuries and Paul is still recovering.

The statement, from an undisclosed family member, read: "I am trying not think about how Elaine died for today, but it will be difficult.

"Your kindness is always welcome but if you feel sorry for us, please don’t. All the sorrow in the world won’t bring our loved ones back. I urge everyone to use the energy from their sorrow to campaign and lobby for changes in legislation around how we deal with terrorist suspects.

"Twenty-two people died in this atrocity on 22.5.17. The perpetrator was 22 years old and previously known about by our authorities.

"I would like to see changes brought about so that we have more resources and more powers to ensure that any suspects are dealt with effectively and are not allowed back onto our streets to wreak the havoc and devastation they are causing.

“But today we concentrate on celebrating Elaine’s life and the kind and wonderful person she was. We will sing her to sleep one last time and say night, night, sleep tight beautiful little sister.”

Hundreds of people including relatives, friends, colleagues and community representatives attended the funeral as crowds lined St Werburgh Street to pay their last respects. The service was followed by a private cremation.

The statement from Elaine's family also offered insight into how they are feeling and coping and the condition of Paul, who was the ‘love of her life’. The couple had been excitedly planning their future, including buying a house together.

It began: “Today is the day we say goodbye to our beloved Elaine. The last six weeks have been our worst nightmare. Paul continues to improve physically but it is a long road ahead and the family have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support received which keeps us strong.

"So many have been there for us and we are united in strength together. We don’t know how we could ever thank everyone."