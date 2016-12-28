Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temperatures have dipped below freezing and left many motorists facing scraping frost off their cars this morning.

Icy roads, frosted-up windscreens and darker mornings all make winter driving a little more treacherous.

The emergency services have issued their tips for staying safe in the cold.

Keep the lights, windows and mirrors clean and free from ice and snow.

Make sure wipers and lights are in good working order.

Add anti-freeze to the radiator and winter additive to the windscreen washer bottles.

Check tyres have plenty of tread depth and are maintained at the correct pressure.

Pack a snow/ice scraper, de-icer, snow shovel, hat, gloves, boots, a torch, bottle of water and a first aid kit. For longer journeys take blankets, a snack and a flask of warm drink.

Wash the car frequently to get rid of the salt and dirt which builds up over the winter.

Always keep a full tank of fuel, you never know when you might get delayed.

Don’t use water to defrost the windows.

Cheshire Police have issued the following safety notice today, Wednesday, December 28: "The whole of Cheshire is experiencing thick ice on the roads this morning. Most are untreated and those that look fine will no doubt have black ice.

"In a bid to reduce Road Traffic Collisions please ensure you drive to the conditions of the road."

Reduce your speed

Be mindful of isolated black ice on the roads

Ensure your windscreen is fully cleared of all ice before setting off

Maintain a safe distance from any vehicle in front

Take your time

Allow extra time onto your journey

For more advice on how to keep safe on the roads in wintry conditions visit the Cheshire Fire website here .