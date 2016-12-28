Temperatures have dipped below freezing and left many motorists facing scraping frost off their cars this morning.

Icy roads, frosted-up windscreens and darker mornings all make winter driving a little more treacherous.

The emergency services have issued their tips for staying safe in the cold.

  • Keep the lights, windows and mirrors clean and free from ice and snow.
  • Make sure wipers and lights are in good working order.
  • Add anti-freeze to the radiator and winter additive to the windscreen washer bottles.
  • Check tyres have plenty of tread depth and are maintained at the correct pressure.
  • Pack a snow/ice scraper, de-icer, snow shovel, hat, gloves, boots, a torch, bottle of water and a first aid kit. For longer journeys take blankets, a snack and a flask of warm drink.
  • Wash the car frequently to get rid of the salt and dirt which builds up over the winter.
  • Always keep a full tank of fuel, you never know when you might get delayed.

  • Don’t use water to defrost the windows.

Cheshire Police have issued the following safety notice today, Wednesday, December 28: "The whole of Cheshire is experiencing thick ice on the roads this morning. Most are untreated and those that look fine will no doubt have black ice.

"In a bid to reduce Road Traffic Collisions please ensure you drive to the conditions of the road."

  • Reduce your speed
  • Be mindful of isolated black ice on the roads
  • Ensure your windscreen is fully cleared of all ice before setting off
  • Maintain a safe distance from any vehicle in front
  • Take your time
  • Allow extra time onto your journey

For more advice on how to keep safe on the roads in wintry conditions visit the Cheshire Fire website here .