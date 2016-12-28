Temperatures have dipped below freezing and left many motorists facing scraping frost off their cars this morning.
Icy roads, frosted-up windscreens and darker mornings all make winter driving a little more treacherous.
The emergency services have issued their tips for staying safe in the cold.
- Keep the lights, windows and mirrors clean and free from ice and snow.
- Make sure wipers and lights are in good working order.
- Add anti-freeze to the radiator and winter additive to the windscreen washer bottles.
- Check tyres have plenty of tread depth and are maintained at the correct pressure.
- Pack a snow/ice scraper, de-icer, snow shovel, hat, gloves, boots, a torch, bottle of water and a first aid kit. For longer journeys take blankets, a snack and a flask of warm drink.
- Wash the car frequently to get rid of the salt and dirt which builds up over the winter.
- Always keep a full tank of fuel, you never know when you might get delayed.
-
Don’t use water to defrost the windows.
Cheshire Police have issued the following safety notice today, Wednesday, December 28: "The whole of Cheshire is experiencing thick ice on the roads this morning. Most are untreated and those that look fine will no doubt have black ice.
"In a bid to reduce Road Traffic Collisions please ensure you drive to the conditions of the road."
- Reduce your speed
- Be mindful of isolated black ice on the roads
- Ensure your windscreen is fully cleared of all ice before setting off
- Maintain a safe distance from any vehicle in front
- Take your time
- Allow extra time onto your journey
For more advice on how to keep safe on the roads in wintry conditions visit the Cheshire Fire website here .