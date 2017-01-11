Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire has been named a ‘true cultural destination’ – and it comes with some cash bonuses.

Visit England alongside Arts Council England have recognised the county for its range of arts and culture.

Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East and Warrington councils will share the ‘huge boost’ of a £300k grant.

All three boroughs joined together for the bid as they look to build on stronger tourist economies.

They had to meet a range of tourism criteria in order to receive the funding.

Cheshire is now on a par with other major counties and cities including London, Liverpool and Stratford.

CWAC cabinet member for communities Louise Gittins said: “This is a fantastic start to the New Year; the award will provide a huge boost for Cheshire’s visitor economy.

“The cultural destination funding will help us further promote the wealth of cultural attractions and events across the borough from rural performances to arts events allowing many more people to experience what Cheshire has to offer.

“West Cheshire Museums include a changing programme of exhibitions and host a wide variety of talks, workshops and performances.

“The opening season for Storyhouse starts in May, our exciting new cultural centre will include a theatre, cinema and library.”

Cheshire East led the bid, with support from the other local authorities and other partners including Storyhouse, Tatton Park and the National Trust.

Marketing Cheshire will manage bringing the partnership’s cultural and tourism strategy into action, which includes an annual events programme and support of cultural venues.