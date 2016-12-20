Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane is seeking a deputy who could earn up to £50,000 per year.

Mr Keane, whose £75,000 salary is set by the Home Office, wants a deputy to support him in implementing Cheshire’s police and crime plan after being elected on behalf of the Labour Party in May.

His Tory predecessor John Dwyer hired a deputy part way through his four-year term of office.

The deputy job is being advertised with a salary of £50,000 pro rata for an initial 12-month contract and working hours to be determined upon appointment.

Mr Keane said “The first step was getting a plan in place and now my focus is to ensure that I have the support I need to ensure that it is delivered and the performance of the constabulary is monitored on behalf of the public.”

In seeking a deputy, the commissioner outlined that he is looking for candidates dedicated to serving the public and working collaboratively to deliver positive outcomes, a person who can build public confidence and support victims and someone able to translate strategic objectives into operational change.

He continued: “I want an enthusiastic, innovative and focused deputy. The role will support me to ensure an effective and efficient police service and play a leading role in crime prevention and community safety across Cheshire. If you think you’ve got the skills and expertise to take on this challenging and rewarding role then get in touch and find out how to apply.”

The commissioner is already supported by a team of 11 including a chief executive earning between £87,158 and £93,035 and a part-time chief finance officer who earned £40,021 in 2015-16. Other roles are: administration assistant, commissioning and partnership officer, commissioning officer, governance officer, head of scrutiny and planning, personal assistant (chief executive), personal assistant (commissioner), planning and strategy officer and research and analysis officer.

Applications for the role of deputy are now open with further details of the job description and person specification available at www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk or by calling 01606 364000.