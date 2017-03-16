Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary are the focus for the new Channel 5 series Police Interceptors which begins next week.

Police Interceptors has followed Roads Police Units across the UK as they use the most sophisticated weapons in the war against crime.

This includes high performance cop cars equipped with number plate recognition systems.

And the new Channel 5 series, presented by Ortis Deley and Rick Edwards, begins at 8pm on Monday (March 20).

In the opening programme, Cheshire Interceptor PC Tom Spowage tries to stop a suspected petrol thief who’s not prepared to pull over.

Meanwhile, PC Mike Jennings helps carry out a text book TPAC (Tactical Pursuit and Containment) and PC Jim Hunt deals with an abusive drunk.

Police Interceptors shows viewers what life is really like for members of the Cheshire Police Intercept team who work hard to keep our streets safe and crime free.

Whether it’s chasing runaway drivers, arresting drug dealers or tackling organised crime, Cheshire Police says its dedicated team of enforcers are always on the case.

A spokesman for the show said: “If there are criminals to be caught, the Cheshire Interceptors will lock them up. So sit tight and buckle up for a brand new episode of Police Interceptors.”

Cheshire Police featured in a special episode of Police Interceptors broadcast last month entitled ‘Smash and Grab’.

Officers have tweeted a number of photos on social media taken during filming. And Police Interceptors were out filming in Chester in December, including the area of the Fountains roundabout subway.

Law enforcers intervened following reports of an assault on a 24-year-old woman shortly after midnight on Saturday, December 17. A 21-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Witness statements were taken and the man was cautioned for the offence.

Those being filmed were aggravated by the presence of the TV cameras but officers informed them they were in a public place.