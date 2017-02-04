The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police feature in a special episode of Channel 5’s Police Interceptors at 8pm on Monday (February 6).

Police Interceptors follows Roads Police Units across the UK as they use the most sophisticated weapons in the war against crime.

This includes high performance cop cars equipped with number plate recognition systems.

Production company Raw Cut TV says of Monday’s hour-long episode, entitled 'Smash and Grab': “Police Interceptors is back, following the elite teams of cops who live to fight crime.

"In this special episode, presenters Ortis Deley and Rick Edwards are granted unlimited access to the toughest law enforcers: our cameras are with the officers 24/7 as they tackle the criminals prepared to smash and grab to get what they want.

"Whether it’s smashing into shops, grabbing stolen motors or ripping off the public, our dedicated team of enforcers are always in the thick of it, bringing order to chaos.

"In this exclusive episode Ortis joins the Cheshire interceptors on a drugs operation, Rick finds himself on a high speed pursuit after a runaway driver and Durham’s Kev Salter uncovers a treasure trove of stolen motors.

"If there are villains to be caught, the Interceptors will lock them up. So sit tight and buckle up for Police Interceptors: Smash and Grab."

Cheshire Police Roads Policing Unit has taken to Twitter to jokingly urge everyone to set their ‘video’. And the unit will feature when main series returns to Channel 5 in the 'very near future'.

The popular show has run since 2008 covering Essex Police, South Yorkshire Police, Derbyshire Constabulary, Cumbria Constabulary, Lincolnshire Police, Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police.

Cheshire Police have tweeted a number of photos on social media taken during filming.

And Police Interceptors were out filming in Chester in December, including the area of the Fountains roundabout subway.

Officers intervened following reports of an assault on a 24-year-old woman shortly after midnight on Saturday, December 17. A 21-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Witness statements were taken and the man was cautioned for the offence.

Those being filmed were aggravated by the presence of the TV cameras but officers informed them that they were in a public place.