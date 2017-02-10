Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you looking for an exciting new challenge? Do you want to make a positive difference in your local area?

Cheshire Constabulary is looking for community minded people to join the force as special constables.

Those chosen for the voluntary positions will be rewarded with a ‘life enhancing’ experience, according to a police spokesperson.

“Joining the Specials opens up a world of opportunities for personal and professional advancement,” the recruitment web page reads.

“Undergoing the training and then going out on patrol makes a welcome break from day-to-day life, bringing excitement and challenge every day you volunteer.”

Those interested in the position will be required to provide visible community policing to improve public confidence and reassurance.

They will conduct patrols on foot, cycle or police vehicle, in accordance with the force policy to provide community safety.

Special constables will need to contribute to the reduction of crime and disorder and adopt a problem solving approach within the community to increase public confidence.

This role requires successful candidates to assist in conducting investigations by gathering evidence from victims, witnesses and suspects.

They will provide care to victims and witnesses, ensuring that the necessary care is provided in an ethical and empathic manner.

Special constables will also be required to complete administrative procedures, provide a force response recognising the needs of all communities.

Equality, diversity and human rights must be used in working practices.

The Cheshire Special Constabulary welcomes applications from people of all walks of life and backgrounds.

“One of the most important requirements for all specials is a commitment to making a positive difference in their local area,” the site says.

Applicants must register their interest online before March 5 - the date may change if there is a high volume of applications.

Seminars on the positions will be held on February 15 at 7pm and February 18 at 12pm at Cheshire Constabulary Headquarters on Oakmere Road, Winsford.