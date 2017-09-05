Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police have reached out to Coleen Rooney on social media after she slammed 'dangerous' paparazzi for following her and her three sons.

The mum lashed out on Twitter over the weekend as the media storm around the Rooneys continues.

Husband and Everton FC star Wayne was last week charged with drink-driving following an incident which has since led to increased speculation about the couple's relationship.

Coleen, who is pregnant with her fourth child, wrote an impassioned plea on the social media network, saying: “Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car... it’s dangerous and I’ve had enough.”

And now Cheshire police have replied to Coleen offering to look into the matter, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Replying to her tweet they said: “Sorry to hear you’re having problems. If your experience was in Cheshire we would be happy to discuss with you.”

But on Tuesday she brushed her troubles aside as she posted an adorable photo of son Klay as he begins primary school.

Posting the picture to twitter she wrote “Big school for my gorgeous Klay!!” as her middle child beamed at the camera in his smart uniform.

Former England footballer Wayne was charged with drink-driving after he was stopped near his home in Prestbury, Cheshire, on Thursday night (August 31).

Police confirmed that Rooney had been charged with 'driving whilst over the prescribed limit'.

He was released on bail after questioning, and will appear before magistrates in Stockport on September 18.