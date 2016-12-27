Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary are filming with Channel 5’s Police Interceptors for a new series to be shown in 2017.

The show, presented by Ortis Deley, features officers involved in high-speed car chases following car thieves in stolen vehicles as well as speeding and drunken drivers.

They use high performance interceptor police cars to follow and hunt down boy racers presenting a danger to the public.

The interceptors also use the number plate recognition technology (ANPR) to detect drivers without car insurance, often resulting in an argument with the driver and the disclosure of other crimes.

According to Wikipedia: “The chases are often interspersed with light-hearted incidents involving the team’s food breaks, harmless drunks and practical jokes in the incident room.

“The show often identifies officers by humorous nicknames and on-screen graphics feature data on their years in service, likes and dislikes.”

Most incidents are tracked down by uniform officers from the Interceptor team but plain clothes and undercover police have also featured in the series.

The show has run since 2008 covering Essex Police, South Yorkshire Police, Derbyshire Constabulary, Cumbria Constabulary, Lincolnshire Police, Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police.

Cheshire Police have tweeted a number of photos on social media taken during filming including one posting referencing the ‘Taskforce’ roads policing unit which states: “@CPTaskforce getting their promo shots done for Channel 5 Interceptors coming to your TV sometime in the New Year."

Police Interceptors were out filming in Chester last weekend (December 16/17) including the area of the Fountains roundabout subway.

Officers intervened following reports of an assault on a 24-year-old woman shortly after midnight on Saturday, December 17. A 21-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Witness statements were taken and the man was cautioned for the offence.

Those being filmed were aggravated by the presence of the TV cameras but officers informed them that they were in a public place.

Cheshire Police explained that Taskforce officers will also support the policing of the night time economy during busy periods which is why Interceptors were filming in Chester city centre.