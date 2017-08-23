Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire chief constable Simon Byrne has been suspended from duty after police and crime commissioner (PCC) David Keane determined he has ‘a case to answer for gross misconduct’.

Precise details surrounding the allegations have not been disclosed but the PCC considers Mr Byrne has a case to answer with regards to 'authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct'.

Mr Keane previously ordered an independent inquiry into claims surrounding Mr Byrne’s conduct which was carried out by another force.

After receiving the investigation report, he has made the decision to suspend the chief constable pending an independently chaired gross misconduct hearing. Deputy chief constable Janette McCormick will undertake the role of acting chief constable.

Mr Keane, who was elected to the role of PCC in 2016, said in a statement issued today: “Following allegations made in late 2016 against chief constable Simon Byrne and following advice from the IPCC (Independent Police Complaints Commission), a local investigation conducted by an external police force has been underway in accordance with the statutory police conduct regime.

“Following receipt of the investigation report, and having carefully considered the evidence, I have determined that there is a case to answer for gross misconduct with regards to authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct. This matter must now be referred to an independently chaired gross misconduct hearing.

“In light of this determination, I consider that the public interest requires that Mr Byrne be suspended pending the conclusion of the hearing. Deputy Chief Constable McCormick will be undertaking the role of acting chief constable. I will not be making any further comment on the matter at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the on-going process.”

No comment has been issued by Mr Byrne.

But he previously said in a statement issued last year: “I am aware that an allegation about my conduct is being investigated by the police and crime commissioner for Cheshire, in accordance with normal policy and procedure.

“I do not know the detail of the allegation so am unable to make any further comment at the moment. In the meantime, I remain focused on my work in keeping Cheshire safe and fulfilling my national responsibilities.”