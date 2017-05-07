Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire charity is launching an amnesty for people to donate their old-style £5 notes as the cash is legally phased out.

May 5 is the deadline for people to spend their old fivers in the shops following the introduction of new plastic polymer notes in January, but Head Injured People in Cheshire (H.I.P) – which supports individuals living with the effects of head injuries across Cheshire West and Chester and Cheshire East – is inviting people to make sure their ‘blueys’ don’t go to waste by offering to give them a good home.

According to H.I.P fundraiser Lisa Forbes, it could make a real difference to people who rely on the support services H.I.P offers.

“The old £5 note ceases to be legal tender on May 5,” she said. “But notes can still be exchanged in the banks for a short time – and in person at the Bank of England for all time.

“If that seems like a lot of effort to exchange a fiver though, we’re happy to give them a good home! Our Old Fiver Amnesty is a great way to support the vital services we provide across Cheshire while easily getting rid of those old, obsolete notes.”

H.I.P helps people deal with the complex range of issues that impact the lives of people with acquired head injuries. These range from changes in taste to eyesight problems, personality changes, memory and perception difficulties, poor mobility and many more.

There is no one-size- fits-all solution and H.I.P delivers support services.

The causes of these injuries can range from medical conditions to assaults and road traffic accidents and additional physical difficulties can complicate life for those with head injuries and their families and carers.

You can donate your old fivers at Veeno Italian wine café on Northgate Street in Chester, Trinity Church in Whitby Road in Ellesmere Port, the Best Western Crewe Arms Hotel on Nantwich Road in Crewe and the Rising Sun Fayre & Square pub on Congleton Road in Gawsworth, Macclesfield.