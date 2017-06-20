Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Entries are open now for the Cheshire Business Awards 2017 in association with SAS Daniels, with 11 prestigious awards on offer recognising excellence, innovation and achievement across the Cheshire region.

Held at Chester Cathedral, the winners in 11 categories will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony and dinner on the night of Friday, October 6.

As well as recognising businesses big and small, the awards will climax on the night with the presentation of the SAS Daniels Business Person of the Year award, honouring an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the region’s business scene.

Each week until the deadline for entries on Friday, July 21, we are spotlighting the various awards categories. This week we focus on two new categories to the awards - Creative Impact Award and Exporter of the Year.

Creative Impact Award: This category is open to businesses engaged in any creative industry. This can include software design for computer games, apps, web design, marketing, advertising, architecture, film, photography and publishing. Entries are welcome from all firms, whether they are acting as agents or principals. The judges will be looking for evidence that creative work has led directly to improved business performance.

Exporter of the Year: This award is open to businesses based in Cheshire that export their products or services overseas. The judges will be looking for a good business that can demonstrate sustained success relative to the size of their businesses and potential for the future.

Katie Isaacson, head of events for Trinity Mirror in the North West, said: “The Cheshire Business Awards are a hugely popular event and we are always amazed at the standard of entries and the quality of the businesses that enter. We are looking forward to seeing the entries for these new categories which open the awards up to businesses who may not have entered before.”

Jeremy Orrell, managing partner and head of the corporate team at SAS Daniels, said: “Having supported the awards for eight years we have fortunately had the opportunity to see the endless innovation and ambition from a number of businesses who contribute to the overall growth of the region. These are the businesses that make this region so vibrant and successful.”

To enter, visit www.cheshirebusinesswards.co.uk to see all of the categories, decide which best suits your achievements and download an entry form.

If you have any questions contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk. The deadline for entries is Friday, July 21.