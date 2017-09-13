Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today we reveal the finalists in another three categories of the Cheshire Business Awards 2017, sponsored by SAS Daniels LLP.

The awards, staged by the Chester Chronicle, Crewe Chronicle, Ellesmere Port Pioneer and Runcorn Weekly News, aim to recognise individuals and businesses big and small, new and established, who have, over the past 12 months, turned in outstanding performances, driven innovation and contributed much to the economic and employment landscape across Cheshire.

With a record number of entries this year the judging panel had an extremely difficult job to whittle down the hundreds of entries to just a handful of finalists.

On hand to make those decisions were John Thompson, head of editorial partnerships at Trinity Mirror North West and North Wales, Kaye Whitby, head of the commercial team and the Chester office at SAS Daniels, Jeremy Orrell, managing partner and head of the corporate team at SAS Daniels, Colin Brew, chief executive officer at the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Rowe, director of business engagement and partnerships University of Chester Business School and Stuart Finnerty, the Nat West’s director of business banking Cheshire.

Finalists in the Corporate Social Responsibility Award sponsored by John Lennon Airport are: Qwest Services; Hero Renewables; ASH Group Limited.

The Employer of the Year finalists are: The Chester Grosvenor; Chester Zoo; Rossendale Trust

The shortlist for the new Creative Impact Award is: Lucy Quartermaine; Salary Exchange Ltd; Big Brand Ideas Limited; Wild Rumpus CIC.

Finalists in the remaining categories will be revealed next week but winners will remain under wraps until the awards ceremony on Friday, October 6 at Chester Cathedral. To book tickets contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk.