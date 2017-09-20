Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today we reveal the final part of the shortlist for this year’s Cheshire Business Awards.

The Cheshire Business Awards, held in association with law firm SAS Daniels, are now in their 14th year and have become the biggest business awards in the region.

Supported by category sponsors ScottishPower, Bentley Motors, John Lennon Airport and Natwest, the awards have gone from strength to strength since they were established in 2004 and this year saw a record number of entries which is testament to the prestige of the awards and the booming business community here in Cheshire.

Kaye Whitby, head of SAS Daniels’ Cheshire office and member of the judging panel, said: “Cheshire’s key to success is developing innovative approaches to business and also sharing strategic knowledge across its sectors to maximise economic growth. An attractive proposition for any ambitious entrepreneur.”

Winners of all of the categories will be revealed at a celebration awards ceremony and dinner to be held at Chester Cathedral on Friday, October 6, hosted by TV news presenter Lucy Meacock.

As well as revealing the winners of all of the categories, awards will also be presented to the Judges’ Choice Award and the winner of the SAS Daniels Business Person of the Year will be announced.

For information on booking tickets to the awards contact our events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk

The final shortlists are:

Business Start Up Award: Frank Olsen; Maths of the Day; Chester MediSPA; Hygenic Innovations Ltd.

Innovation and Enterprise Award: Plastic Card Services; The Ice Cream Farm; Frank Olsen; Key Managed Services.

Young Business Person of the Year: Lee Cullen, No Brainer; Adam Britton, BIg Brand Ideas; Keith Smith, McCarthy Recruitment.