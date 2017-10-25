Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ale drinkers are in for a treat when the Cheshire CAMRA Beer Festival returns to Chester Racecourse next month.

The festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, November 10 and 11, featuring 110 beers and more than 20 ciders.

This is the biggest beer festival organised by the Campaign for Real Ale in Cheshire and North Wales, attracting more than 2,000 beer and cider lovers last year.

CAMRA organiser Brian Vardy said: “We are delighted to be coming back to Chester Racecourse for the fourth time. We are all volunteers who hope to support our flourishing Cheshire brewing industry by featuring beers from every independent brewery in the county. There will also be a wide range of real ales and real ciders from the rest of the UK.”

During the festival, drinkers will have chance to sample the winning brews in the ‘Champion Beer of Cheshire’ competition, which will be judged before the festival opens on Friday afternoon.

A full range of beers and ciders will be available at the start of every session.

Unique beers brewed specially for the festival include one to commemorate the centenary of Passchendaele in support of the festival charity, the Royal British Legion. For the first time, gluten free beers will be on offer.

Once again there will be live entertainment, traditional pub games, food, a quiet room and stalls selling everything from chocolate to collectables.

The Cheshire Beer Festival will be open 4-11pm on Friday, November 10 and 12-5pm and 6-11pm on Saturday, November 11. Tickets, costing £5 (early Friday session) and £6, are on sale by visiting the website and the following local real ale pubs and outlets: Brewery Tap, Telford’s Warehouse, Olde Harker’s Arms, Goat & Munch, Bull & Stirrup, Cheshire Beer and Wine (Hoole) and Chester Home Brew (Saltney).

Subject to availability, tickets will also be sold on the door.