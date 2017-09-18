The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gin and carbs must surely be two of life's greatest pleasures.

And perhaps Roberts Bakery had this in mind when it created its new boozy food hybrid – Gin and Tonic 'Fun Buns.'

The Northwich-based bakery has put a modern-day twist on the traditional teacake in a nod to the latest trend for boozy baking.

The fun buns, which contain a dash of gin and a splash of tonic and have a lemony zing flavour, are part of a 13-strong new product launch by the family business, available in Asda, Morrisons and Co-op stores.

Alison Ordonez, Roberts' innovation director, said: "There's no denying that we're a nation of gin connoisseurs with UK sales surpassing £1billion for the first time ever last year.

"We soak our Fun Bun fruit in gin – making it juicy and flavoursome for a delicious grown-up bake," she added.

Other flavours in the Fun Bun range include zesty marmalade with a sprinkling of fruit and sultana and currant with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Also part of the new range are fiery corn rolls, paper wrapped Bloomers and new packaging for Roberts' core wrapped loaf.