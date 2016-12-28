Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity which supports people with autism and their families is celebrating two major lottery funding grants.

Cheshire Autism Practical Support (ChAPS) runs activities for children, young people, parents and adults on the autistic spectrum across Cheshire, including Chester and Ellesmere Port.

ChAPS is delighted to have received just over £375,000 from The Big Lottery Fund to finance projects such as intensive social skills classes for youngsters plus £35,000 from the People’s Health Trust which will sustain children’s activities in Blacon and Winsford as well as parental support meetings in the daytime and evening.

Jo Garner set up the charity over six years ago. Along with 15 members of staff and 25 volunteers, practical support is provided for families across Cheshire, who have a dependent on the autism spectrum.

Children who may be unable to attend ‘neuro-typical’ activities because of their difficulties are able to enjoy a range of experiences, ‘to be themselves and not feel judged’.

Jo said: “We are so thrilled that we have been successful with these rigorous applications and to receive this funding. It proves that we are a robust and proficient organisation.”

She added: “More and more families are reaching out to us for support and this gives us a huge boost, enabling us to increase and improve our service provision for families in this area. We’re delighted with our new office in Runcorn where we can offer more training and take on more staff.”

ChAPS activities include youth clubs and parent meet-ups in Ellesmere Port, Blacon, Chester and Northwich; animal interaction sessions in Mickle Trafford and fun swim sessions in Ellesmere Port and Northwich. Other work includes support and training sessions in other areas of Cheshire including Winsford, Widnes and Runcorn.

More information about the charity, the support and activities offered for children, young people and adults can found at www.cheshireautism.org.uk