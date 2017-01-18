Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary’s new Assistant Chief Constable is settling in well after completing his first full week in the post.

ACC Darren Martland returned to Cheshire this week after serving as Assistant Chief Constable with Cumbria Constabulary for the past 18 months.

“When this post came up it was too good an opportunity to miss and I’m now looking forward to getting out and about and seeing the real challenges our officers face,” he said.

“Coming back to Cheshire is a nice feeling. It’s great to see the progress some staff have made and also meet lots of new people. I’ve received a very warm welcome from everyone.

“My first week has been busy and I’m delighted to be here and to be part of a great team.”

ACC Martland started his policing career at Merseyside Police in 1990 after graduating from Sheffield University.

The initial part of his career was spent in Knowsley where he completed a number of uniform and CID postings.

In 1999 he transferred on promotion to the rank of Sergeant at Cheshire Constabulary.

While in Cheshire he worked in a number of areas, mainly uniform operational roles, and was part of a project team that implemented a re-structure in 2004.

He returned to Merseyside Police in 2006 on promotion to the rank of Superintendent and was posted to the Wirral.

In attaining Chief Superintendent rank in March 2009 he was posted to Knowsley BCU as the Area Commander.

“I’m delighted to return to Cheshire Constabulary, which has a first class reputation both regionally and nationally,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working with our staff, partners and communities and intend to make every effort to be as visible as possible in order to understand the challenges that are faced in delivering the best possible policing service for the people of Cheshire.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was delighted to welcome Darren back to Cheshire.

“He has gained a wealth of knowledge and experience since he was last here.

“I have no doubt he will prove to an invaluable asset as we move forward to delivering a police force fit for the future.”