A pupil at Cherry Grove Primary School has been chosen by staff and sports ambassadors as the school’s sports person of the term last year.

Finley Williams, in Year 6, has not always enjoyed PE and sport but he has joined the after-school football, and has captained the sitting volley ball team and the goal ball team. He enjoyed both and the teams had success.

The awards, designed to raise the confidence of children and the profile of PE in school and the wider community, were given out under the heading of the Sainsbury’s School Games’ Spirit of the Games.