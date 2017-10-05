Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a 66-year-old motorcyclist killed in a road collision this week have paid a heartfelt tribute to a 'cherished and kind' man.

Police have launched an investigation into the collision which happened just after 8pm on Tuesday (October 3) on the A556 Chester Road in Sandiway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the collision involved a red motorcycle and a white DAF truck, and the rider of the motorbike, 66-year-old Bill Hignett from Norley near Frodsham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family later said in a statement: "Bill was a cherished, kind, supportive, gentle man and avid motorcycle enthusiast. He leaves behind wife Jacqueline, son Adam, sister Joan, brother David and many friends who loved and valued him."

The truck driver, a 25-year-old male from Warrington, was uninjured and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The incident closed the A556 westbound while officers carried out collision investigation work and it was reopened at approximately 3am on Wednesday, October 4.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 796 of 3/10/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 .