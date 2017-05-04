Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Come and join the cheeky club," they once sang.

So you should take that as your personal invitation to Rosies nightclub on Thursday, June 1, where dynamic duo The Cheeky Girls will be performing live on stage.

A poster advertising their performance says the pair will be singing 'all their massive hits' - including of course, The Cheeky Song (Touch my Bum), as well as 'Take Your Shoes Off' and 'Hooray, Hooray, it's a Cheeky Holiday!'.

The Romanian sisters are best known for making Simon Cowell blush with their raunchy antics on Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002.

Timings have not yet been confirmed but there are 50% off all drinks before 11pm.