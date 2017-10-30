The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Someone in the borough could be sitting on a fortune as a winning lottery ticket bought in the area is still waiting to be cashed in.

A Euromillions ticket bought in Cheshire West and Chester on May 16 this year is worth an eye-watering £1million – but the lucky winner has not stepped forward to claim their prize yet.

All draw prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the day of the draw, meaning there are only 13 days left for the winner to cash in before the deadline on November 12.

The winning numbers are 8 11 15 20 30 alongside lucky stars 03 08.

If you think you have the winning ticket call 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.