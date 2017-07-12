Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time for a different overview of Chester.

Data can be used to map the city in all sorts of ways.

From flooding to tweets to accidents on the roads. Take a look below:

Chester in 1500

(Image: Mapping Medieval Chester Project)

We might have the best one first here.

The Mapping Medieval Chester Project produced this amazing overview of what the city looked like 500 years ago.

It brought together a team including literary specialists, historical geographers and historians to explore Chester's identity.

You can find their full work here.

Greenspaces

The Ordnance Survey recently revealed its map of the UK's greenspaces.

Chester's public parks like Grosvenor Park and Caldy Valley are clearly visible as well as aspects such as school playing fields.

Crashes

(Image: Crashmap.co.uk)

Each point represents a crash on the roads reported to the police in 2016.

Slight collisions have a yellow marker, red for serious and black for crashes which proved to be fatal.

Tweets

This map shows the location of every tweet which had a location attached.

You can make out the denser areas along Watergate Street/Eastgate Street and Northgate Street/Bridge Street which form the central cross.

Crime

(Image: police.uk)

Crime data is publicly available at police.uk.

The above image shows the areas of Chester where crimes were reported in April 2017.

Schools

(Image: Cheshire West and Chester Council)

We have some fantastic schools in the area and here they all are.

It helps show just how many schools are needed to support a city of Chester's size.

Flooding

(Image: OS/John Murray)

This map shows the areas of the city which have been hit by flooding and to what depth.

The River Dee catchment is obviously the area most affected but it also shows its tributaries as well as the River Gowy.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.