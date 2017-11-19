Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charles Bronson's first wife has opened up about what it was like being married to the man who has earned the nickname 'Britain's most violent criminal'.

In a rare TV appearance on ITV's This Morning on Friday (November 17), Irene Dunroe spilled the beans on her relationship with her infamous ex who was still named Michael Peterson during their union.

The couple got together when they were just 19-years-old and tied the knot in 1972, and it seems Irene still has a lot of love for Bronson, who grew up in Ellesmere Port.

Mirror Online reports that Irene told presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: “The first time I met him was in a pub.

“He walked in with his friend and that was it. I think we both fell for each other. He was really nice looking.

"He had a gorgeous white suit on. He was always very, very immaculate. He had jet black hair, thick sideburns, a little Mexican moustache.

“He was such a gentleman. He used to open car doors for me… he was protective as well.”

Asked about his violent side, she said: “I’ve never actually seen him being really violent.

"Whenever he’s been with me he’s never just gone up to people or start punching their heads in.

"I did see him have a few fights, but that was at the end of the night.

"He used to take me to this pub in Ellesmere Port, it had a fabulous Chinese restaurant there… but right in the back there was like a pub, and people just used to keep on drinking all night.

"There was always fights there.

“If a fight started, Mick [as he was known then] would go into it and be in the middle of it. But he’d never leave me and go and start fighting.”

She added: "Prison has made him violent. People don't know the other half of the story, that's the trouble.

"If I was in [solitary confinement] for 40 minutes I'd go crazy."

After Charles, 64, was sentenced to seven years jail for armed robbery in 1974, the pair stayed together until eventually divorcing in 1977.

However now she's said: "I hope he does come out. I really do."

Charles went on to notoriety for his violent behaviour in prison, being sentenced to decades of solitary confinement as punishment.

It comes as Irene wishes her ex-husband well as he enters his third marriage with Corrie extra Paula Williamson (after marrying for a second time in 2001 to Fatema Saira Rehman, before the pair called time on their marriage four years later).

Charles and Paula tied the knot in a service on November 14 while Charles was handcuffed to a warden during the two-hour ceremony.

Host Eamonn asked what she'd say to the new Mrs Salvador.

Irene replied: "I wish her all the best, I've got no malice towards any of them."

For the wedding, Paula, 37, entered the main gates of the Wakefield prison hidden under a purple blanket keeping a huge Princess-style white wedding dress out of view.

Charles' suit had been delivered earlier to the so-called 'Monster Mansion' category 'A' prison ahead of her arrival.

After the ceremony, well-wishers (including Katie Price's ex, Alex Reid) attended a reception - of which Charles did not get to grace - where they partied into the night.