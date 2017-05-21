Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

DIAL West Cheshire was delighted to welcome Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Razia Daniels to officially open its new retail unit at DIAL’s Shopmobility Service in Kaleyard’s car park, just off Frodsham Street in Chester.

The charity celebrated its 30th anniversary last year but they are currently working in challenging economic times and DWC is, therefore, being proactive in terms of ensuring they will still be around in the future to provide valuable services like Shopmobility, which improve the lives of disabled people.

So in addition to hiring out mobility equipment, they now intend to raise funds from the sale of mobility equipment and other independent living aids, with the proceeds reinvested in running the charity.

CEO at DWC Keith Roper said: “We would like to express our thanks to Bill Duckworth and his team from Tata Steel, Shotton, who decorated the interior of the centre and provided a generous donation to help stock the new shop. In addition, we would like to extend our thanks to Cheshire West and Chester Council who recently decorated and repaired the exterior of the building in time for this opening.”

The shop is open seven days a week.

Pop in and browse the range of equipment available or contact a member of the friendly team on 01244 312626 for further information.