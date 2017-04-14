Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire’s leading hearing charity is celebrating two of its team members being nominated in this year’s Cheshire Woman of the Year Awards.

Deafness Support Network and Children in Need project worker and fundraiser Erica Jones and youth worker Sally Wilkinson were nominated for their unrelenting support of D/deaf children and their families across the county.

Special guests at the awards included The Lord Mayor of Chester Angela Claydon and BBC Breakfast’s Jayne McCubbin.

Funds raised during the afternoon were donated to the NSPCC.

“I am so proud to have been nominated and at the same time quite touched to think that someone, somewhere, has taken time out of their day to put me forward as a nominee,” said Erica.

“I am incredibly proud to work with DSN and to know that my work is helping positively enhance children’s lives is incredible.”

Sally continued; “I still can’t believe I was even nominated, to celebrate this special event in the company of such incredible women and role models was really special.

“Sharing the moment with Erica and DSN made the day even better and I would also like to thank whoever put me forward for this honour!”

Sally and Erica congratulated this year’s winner, Hilary Ash an honorary conservation officer for Wirral Wildlife, for her hard work and for claiming the title of Cheshire’s Woman of the Year.

For further information about how to access DSN’s services, visit www.dsnonline.co.uk now.