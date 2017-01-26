Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The children at St Oswald’s CE Primary School have been enjoying themselves on new play equipment thanks to a donation from a Chester charity.

Cash from the Emily Ffion Trust means the youngsters now have a small performance stage and outdoor musical area at the Mollington school.

The trust was set up by Sara and John Sowden whose son Charlie is a pupil at the school, following the death of their daughter Emily in November 2013, aged 21 months.

Headteacher Dave Wallace said: “The new equipment was chosen following consultations with the children and offers an alternative from the normal football and rushing around at playtime. We are already seeing that the new equipment is promoting creative play from the children.

“The Emily Ffion Trust is a charity that is very close to our hearts at St Oswald’s and we have been pleased to support them in the past and will continue to do so. I would like to thank them for their genrosity in providing this equipment for the present and future children of St Oswald’s.”