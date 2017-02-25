Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity is holding a 25th anniversary charity ball on Saturday, May 20, at the Crowne Plaza Chester .

The Miles of Smiles charity event includes a three-course meal, a full line-up of entertainment including Britain’s Got Talent impressionist Danny Posthill, Goodman Greene Magicians and 70s glam rock band The Glamned and the usual popular stand-up bingo and lots of raffle prizes.

All money raised helps to send terminally ill, sick and disabled children to Disneyland Paris.

Tickets are £50 per head. Contact Gary or Sue through the Miles of Smiles website or Facebook or telephone Sue on 07878 221 272.