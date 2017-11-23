Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has said thanks a million to its members in Chester who have contributed to the more than £4million donated to help charities and good causes around the UK.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd, East Cheshire Palliative Nurses Fund and Chester & District Committee for Deaf People are just some of the charities that have benefited in Chester from Charitable Foundation donations.

It is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their mortgage or savings accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Manager of the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Chester Christine Williams said: “The Charitable Foundation would not exist without the support of our members who, on average, donate less than 50p a year. But all that small change really does add up to enable the Charitable Foundation to make a big difference – as the charities that have benefited here in Chester will know.

“We’re really proud of the impact the Charitable Foundation has had on our community and we want that to continue. If you know a charity that could benefit from a donation please come into the branch and have a chat with a member of our team.”

The Charitable Foundation supports UK registered charities which aim to improve peoples’ health, save lives and alleviate poverty with donations from £250 to £2,000.

In 2016, the Charitable Foundation paid 1,813 donations totalling £554,229 to good causes and charities throughout the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme and to see an interactive map of recent Charitable Foundation donations visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation .