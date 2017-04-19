Tom Shaw speaks to the press after 3-2 loss to Wo

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major shake-up of driving tests is arriving by the end of 2017.

Changes to the practical test will include following a sat-nav system and learners no longer being asked to reverse round a corner.

They are due to come into effect, initially for car tests only, from December 4.

The pass mark is staying the same. So, you will pass your test if you make no more than 15 driving faults and no serious or dangerous faults.

There will be no change to the cost either.

Full list of changes

The additions and tweaks to the practical test are:

Independent driving part of the test to increase from 10 minutes to 20 minutes

Following sat-nav directions to be part of independent driving section

Reverse around a corner and turn in the road manoeuvres to be replaced with more real-life scenarios

One of two vehicle safety questions to be asked while the candidate is driving

Why is this being done?

Statistics show road crashes are the biggest killer of young people in the UK.

Research has revealed more than half of motorists now use a sat-nav system.

DVSA chief executive Gareth Llewellyn said: "DVSA’s priority is to help you through a lifetime of safe driving.

"Making sure the driving test better assesses a driver’s ability to drive safely and independently is part of our strategy to help you stay safe on Britain’s roads.

"It’s vital that the driving test keeps up to date with new vehicle technology and the areas where new drivers face the greatest risk once they’ve passed their test."

The DVSA added the changes were widely supported by the public, including 88.2% of a consultation who agreed with increasing the length of the independent driving part of the test.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.