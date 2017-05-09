Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s one-way system has changed – but just for buses and bikes.

Love Street has been repainted to allow public transport an easier route through the city centre.

Even at off-peak times, all other vehicles will be unaffected.

A Cheshire West and Chester Council spokesman said it was to do with the ‘reorganisation of bus routes’.

This is in preparation for the opening of the city’s £13.5m bus interchange.

The spokesman confirmed the changes have been made with immediate effect.

A CWaC Highways team made quick work of repainting Love Street while it was briefly closed off on Sunday (May 7).

Buses and bikes can now take a right off Foregate Street and cut through to Vicar’s Lane.

This is instead of going round the Bars Roundabout and along Grosvenor Park Road.

The Gorse Stacks interchange is due to open in early June.

Once complete, bus operators will be given time to familiarise themselves and for systems to be fully tested.

An updated bus timetable will be published after operators have had the necessary notice period.

