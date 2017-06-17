Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Champion fundraiser Jimmy Lea is used to pushing himself beyond the limits for a good cause but he is about to take on his toughest task yet.

Over the last two years, with the help of friends and family, he has raised more than £7,000 for local charities.

Jimmy, 57, a plasterer from Vicars Cross, has completed four non-stop 100km ultra challenges.

He has completed the London to Brighton walk twice, London to Cambridge and the Thames Path Challenge, to raise money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, Dee Banks School and the Hannah Louise Jones Fund for the Brain Tumour Charity.

But this year Jimmy is taking on the Hadrian’s Wall Coast to Coast, a 135km non-stop walk which he will start on June 24. This is not an organised event with food and drink stops so this challenge will be a lot tougher and further than anything Jimmy has taken on before.

But he isn’t leaving it there!

In August, Jimmy will also be taking part in the South Coast Challenge - a 100km walk from Eastbourne to Arundel.

He said: “This year, after losing a friend of 40 years and a family member in the space of a few weeks to cancer, I would like a share of the funds raised to go to the Shooting Star appeal at the Wrexham Maelor hospital.

“This is a cancer unit which offers specialist treatment for this terrible disease. Please donate what you can to these very worthy charities. As always thank you all for your donations, help and support.”

To support Jimmy you can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jimmylea2