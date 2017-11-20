Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chair of Lloyds Banking Group visited an Ellesmere Port-based mental health charity to see how a generous donation is benefitting its service users.

Lord Norman Blackwell awarded Chapter (West Cheshire) a grant of £14,360 earlier this year to allow them to update their services and better support people with mental health issues.

Chapter (West Cheshire) provides individual, one-on-one support for people with severe long-term mental health problems. Through mentoring and peer support the service helps those experiencing difficulties take positive steps to improve their health, feel more independent and set positive goals for the future.

Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales is one of the UK’s leading community grant makers. As an independent registered charity it is funded by the profits of Lloyds Banking Group as part of the group’s commitment to Helping Britain Prosper.

Chief executive of Chapter (West Cheshire) Clare Ashworth said: “Chapter supports people who have a long-term mental health diagnosis to better manage their mental health, reduce isolation and improve their independence and confidence. We see over 150 people a year through tailored one-to-one support and group activities and thanks to the backing of Lloyds Bank Foundation and a grant of £14,360 we’ve been able to improve the service we offer and increase the impact we have, helping to transform the lives of the people we support.”

Chief executive Lloyds Bank Foundation of England and Wales Paul Streets said: “Chapter (West Cheshire) is a fantastic small charity that makes an important and positive difference to people struggling with mental health issues and we’re pleased to be able to fund their work.

“Chapter is just one of 84 charities currently being funded by Lloyds Bank Foundation with total funds of £4,640,944 across the North West. These charities are at the forefront of tackling disadvantage locally and we work closely with them to support their development so they can continue making a difference to local people for many years to come.

“We’re delighted that Lord Blackwell has taken the time to visit a charity we fund and has the opportunity to meet both the passionate and dedicated staff and the people they support.”