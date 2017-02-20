Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fact file:

Name: Luka Jake Morrell

Job: CH1ChesterBID Welcome Ambassador

Born: Bodelwyddan

Lives: Wrexham

Education: Ysgol Emrys Ap Iwan in Abergele and Glyndŵr University

Family: I live with my boyfriend in our lovely home

My day usually starts with a smoothie or pancakes and coffee with my boyfriend before he heads to his studio where he works as a pencil artist. I then head into work for a 9.30am start, listening to podcasts or the Spice Girls in my car (I still love them!).

I work as one of two welcome ambassadors for CH1ChesterBID – Chester’s Business Improvement District – so when I get into the office we usually have a team catch to look ahead at the day’s events, tasks and news. After that, we head out into the city as the local businesses are opening up and the city is getting ready for the day ahead.

(Photo: Nick Spencer - NJS Photography)

Mornings are always quite busy and as soon as we’re out on the high street, we’re helping visitors and tourists make the most of their city centre visits.

Our main role is giving Chester visitors a warm welcome, pointing out local attractions and guiding people around the city centre, but we also log environmental issues to help with things like waste management or maintenance needs in the city centre.

Last year we engaged with more than 25,000 city centre visitors, so we get to meet lots of new people and every day is different – that’s what makes the job so enjoyable for me. The range of questions we get asked is amazing. It can be simple things like: ‘Where can I get a good cup of coffee?’ to random things like ‘Where can I buy some spotty leggings?’

It’s always nice to help visitors that have never been to Chester before and giving them directions or helping them with a map or some advice is one of the best parts of my day.

Our distinctive three-piece suit uniforms usually get their attention first, and then quite often we chat about what we’re doing in the city centre and end up helping them plan their day in Chester.

I then head to lunch and quite often go to one of the wide selection of cafes or restaurants we have in the city. I like to move around and try different menus and different places so I can suggest them to visitors.

After lunch and the midday rush, I’ll often have information to deliver to city centre stores so I’ll get started on that.

There are more than 500 businesses in the CH1ChesterBID area so it can take a while to get round them all. Even when there isn’t anything to deliver we make a point of dropping in to say hello to the friendly business owners we have in the city. They’re always really kind to us and will offer a cup of tea when it’s cold and somewhere to get dry when it rains!

We finish our shift at 5.30pm which is when I head home to make tea. I really enjoy art so I spend a lot of my time in the evenings on commission work, whether its papercraft art or illustrations. I use my Facebook and Instagram account Luka Makes to promote my work and I’m also aiming to create my own Etsy store later this year.

I also like to get along to my local MMA (mixed martial arts) Centre as often as I can because I enjoy kickboxing and Krav Maga – a form of self defence.

Before bed, I like to settle down with a cup of tea and a comedy show (which may include watching my boyfriend attempt to clean up our kitchen!).

What do you wear to your job? A three-piece suit with a big thick coat and a bowler hat with green ribbon on the top.

What is your favourite part of your job? Getting to know the business owners in the city and building relationships with them.

What is the least favourite part of your job? We almost always get mistaken for traffic wardens! We won’t give you a ticket, we promise.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you were doing now? I’d love to be an illustrator of children’s books or a full time maker of things.

How do you relax when you are not working? Making things, listening to podcasts, reading or watching (currently) The Office US.

What is your favourite film? Miss Congeniality or The Departed.

What is your favourite book? Talking as Fast as I Can by Lauren Graham or anything written by my dad, Simon Morrell.

What is your favourite song? Dancing In the Dark by Bruce Springsteen.

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Sandra Bullock (pictured) or Aubry Plaza.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? Most definitely not, but hopefully one day.

We want to hear from people from all walks of life – to take part, email jo.henwood@trinitymirror.com.