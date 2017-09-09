The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tattoo fixer Jay Hutton is the star of a new TV advert for eBay.

The celebrity tattooist, who runs Adrenaline Tattoo Studio in Ellesmere Port, shot to fame as one of the team of Tattoo Fixers from the E4 programme of the same name.

Now he is appearing in an advert for popular online auction site eBay. In it, he can be seen searching the site for an airbrush toolkit which he uses to decorate a birthday cake he’s made for his dog, the Daily Post reports.

He posted a clip on his Facebook page and wrote: “Giving up my day job to become a professional baker...”

As well as Tattoo Fixers, Jay has co-hosted the series, Tattoo Artist of the Year.

Jay's work has earned him plaudits from celebrities including boxing champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather.

Now he’s mingling with the stars and has even trained with Joe Wickes, the Body Coach.

Jay even hinted at a collaboration between the pair after tweeting: “Awesome day filming with this guy today @thebodycoach absolute gentleman who put me through it today in the gym."