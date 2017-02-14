Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nursery in Hoole is celebrating threefold.

Best Friend’s Day Nursery has been graded outstanding by Ofsted, achieved five stars for their kitchens and reached a 10 year milestone.

The nursery is owned by Julie and Cliff Davies.

Julie has managed to achieve two degrees since the nursery opened and knows how important it is to employ or support professionally trained staff.

She said: “Achieving outstanding is a tribute to the excellent staff at the nursery who provide such high-quality care for the children.”

“We are proud of the team in the kitchen headed by Jenny Randels, they provide freshly prepared and cooked food each day for the nursery and Abbeygate school, also in Hoole. They ensure that all food festivals are incorporated into the menus.”

Ofsted said ‘the children are provided with exciting challenges’ and ‘the staff have exceptional understanding of safeguarding’.

Nursery manager Celyn Platt and deputy manager Clare Bullimore arranged a party to celebrate the 10th anniversary with a magician and dancing.

The owners also took all the staff with children and their partners to the pantomime in Liverpool and there are plans for a party and award ceremony in August.