Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s street pastors are to be recognised in a special thanksgiving service at Chester Cathedral .

The event, on Tuesday, January 24, begins at 7.30pm and lasts about an hour.

Street pastors go out onto the city-centre streets each Friday and Saturday night to offer practical care to anyone who needs it.

Dressed in distinctive blue uniforms they adminster first aid and help vulnerable people sober up and get home safely, up until 3am.

Their colleagues, known as school pastors, also volunteer their services at the UCEA secondary school in Ellesmere Port . Both initiatives are supported by the prayer pastors.

The various spheres of city life will be represented at the service; business, education, politics, law and order, and not least, the church.

Following the service, light refreshments will be served in the refectory where display boards will highlight the work in more detail.

Coordinator of Chester Street Pastors Mike Meynell said: “This, our first ever Thanksgiving Service, is simply to give God thanks for the inception and continuance of the street, school and prayer pastors ministries and to recognise the selfless and dedicated contribution of all our volunteers.”