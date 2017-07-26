Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sinkhole on a major commuter route in and out of Chester was caused by a leak from a nearby canal, investigations have revealed.

Part of the A41 Whitchurch Road in Christleton collapsed at its junction with Quarry Lane bridge two weeks ago on July 13, causing severe disruption for traffic passing through the area.

Now the Canal and River Trust has confirmed that the water is coming from the canal.

Its engineers began work to try to stem the flow of water on Monday (July 24).

But it’s still not known when the road – which is currently subject to a partial closure – will be fully back in action.

A spokesman told The Chronicle: “The Canal and River Trust is currently working from a boat and piling within 300mm of the towpath in the canal.

“The full extent of work is not yet known, however the Canal And River Trust anticipate the work will take longer than a week. Towpath restrictions may be required later in the work to tieback the piles and place concrete backfill.

“The temporary traffic signals remain in operation and are manned at peak times. At the weekend there are two large events close by, if you are travelling on this road please allow extra time for your journey.”

(Image: Staff)

Just days after the collapse on the A41, another sinkhole appeared in the road surface of Quarry Lane, near Rowan Park.

Engineers are still working to establish the cause of this second hole, which has shut the road.

A council spokesman explained: “Following further site investigation in Quarry Lane, we have established that the void extends across the carriageway and for safety reasons we have closed the road.

“The council is working with the water companies to identify the reason for the collapse and then repairs can be undertaken.”