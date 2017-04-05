Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cath Kidston and her trademark floral prints are heading to Cheshire Oaks.

Shoppers will soon be able to bag a bargain at the designer outlet village's latest signing, which will open opposite Starbucks on Thursday, April 13.

The popular British brand specialises in quirky and colourful clothes, accessories and home furnishings.

Cath Kidston already have a store on Eastgate Street in Chester city centre.

Cheshire Oaks announced the news on social media and was soon flooded with comments and countless heart-eyes emojis from excited fans.

One said 'life was now complete' while another worried it was an April Fool's joke.

A spokesperson for the retail haven said: "Our new Cath Kidston store arrives at Cheshire Oaks on April 13 with a wealth of goodies and surprises."

The first 50 customers who spend £20 or more will receive an exclusive goodie bag packed full of Cath Kidston goodies and chocolate.

Customers who spend £35 or more in store from Thursday (April 13) to Saturday (April 15) – stock dependent – will get a chance to try the special grabber machine to be in with the chance of winning Cath Kidston treats.

The Cath Kidston label was born in 1993 in humble beginnings, selling car boot finds and vintage fabric from a small shop in London.

But by the end of 2013, it had 136 stores all over the world.