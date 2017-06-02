Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new ITV2 dating show is on the lookout for singletons from Cheshire to take part.

Producers of the new programme, called Dress to Impress, are looking for people who take pride in their appearance, have confidence and style when it comes to fashion and are single and up for a laugh.

Many details about the new show are still under wraps but ITV2 are no strangers to dating shows - as the channel behind programmes like Love Island and Dating in the Dark.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over, and legally living in the UK.

For more information and to apply email dresstoimpress@itv.com.

The closing date for applications is August 13, 2017.