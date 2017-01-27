Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Search and Rescue team has been awarded a grant of almost £20,000 to help buy new lifeboats and safety equipment.

The cash is a share of a £913,000 grant by Maritime Minister John Hayes, which supports charities running local lifeboat and rescue services. Its aim is to help those in danger on and around inland and inshore waterways, including during flooding and other incidents. Cheshire SAR will receive £19,925.

(Photo: Johnathan Clover)

Mr Hayes said: “Every day countless volunteers in water rescue charities across our island nation carry out vital work during emergencies, not only around our coasts but also keeping our rivers, lakes and inshore waters safe.

“It is imperative that we value and support their tireless efforts. I am delighted to be able to announce the latest round of funding, ensuring they have the equipment and resources they need to provide their round-the-clock lifesaving services.”

(Photo: Johnathan Clover)

Team leader of Cheshire SAR Simon Lane added: “This grant will enable Cheshire SAR to purchase a rescue boat with engine and trailer, a second rescue raft, 20 drysuits with full associated PPE, rapid inflation kits with cylinders, throwlines, wading poles and floating ropes.

"The team already has the skills to use this equipment and it will help us to maximise our ability to respond and assist the emergency services across a range of incidents and situations. We’re extremely grateful for this amazing opportunity.”