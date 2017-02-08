Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV brain-box Carol Vorderman ‘loves Chester’ apparently after popping out for a drink in the city centre with her Chester -based cousin last night (Tuesday, February 8).

And maths whizz Carol playfully put her cousin Kate Spall, from Boughton , in the limelight when the pair enjoyed an evening at The Old Harkers Arms by the canal.

Carol, who was clearly aware she was on Kate’s turf, tweeted: “Chester @HarkersArms ...and someone says “who’s that famous girl with Carol Vorderman “....its my coz @campaignkate.”

Cousin Kate reciprocated in admiration of her well known relative saying: “Amount of times someone has said ‘you’re not really Carol Vorderman?’ 6x in 1 hour... @carolvorders loves Chester.”

Kate got right behind the former Countdown co-host when she took part in I’m a Celebrity by trying to persuade her many Twitter followers ‘to vote for Vorders’.

Carol was the fifth celeb to be booted out of the Jungle in a contest ultimately won by Queen of the Jungle and former Goggle Box star Scarlett Moffatt.

Kate commented afterwards: “Well done @carolvorders immensely proud... You deserve that bath and champagne xxx.”

And the dynamic duo made the headlines together last year triggered by Carol going make-up free for a striking gym selfie. The snap started a gym selfie challenge with cousin Kate, who noted it was ‘risky going after the hottest woman’ on TV.

And a tweet this morning showed Carol is not beneath getting her hands dirty with a picture of Vorders filling up the screen wash under the bonnet of Kate's car.

Kate won Cheshire Woman of the Year 2016 for her campaigning and advocacy work with cancer patients. She provides free advocacy nationally for any cancer patient refused NHS funding for a new drug.

She also mentors teen cancer patients supporting and advising local organisations working with vulnerable adults and terminally ill children.

The Pamela Northcott Fund was set up in memory of her mum, who died of kidney cancer in 2007 after battling and eventually succeeding to gain access to a new cancer drug, with the support of Kate and her sister Emma.