Members of staff at Carden Park Hotel near Chester have raised more than £11,000 for charity following a string of successful fundraising activity.

Carden Park’s director of finance Wendy Carman has raised a total of £9,300 as part of a group that organised the Bonny’s Easter Eggg..stravaganza charity concert along with a successful cake sale to raise money for Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Wendy said: “I’ve been doing charity work for many years and always look forward to a new challenge to raise as much I can. The charity concert was a huge success and the team at Carden Park are always so supportive with their encouragement and donations.”

While event co-ordinator Faye Sherlock completed the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon in memory of her uncle to raise money for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. Combined with other fundraising activity including hosting a car boot sale and cake fayre, Faye has raised over £2,500 for the charity.

She said: “The run was so much harder than I thought it would be but at the same time the crowds and atmosphere were incredible and exceeded everything I’d hoped it would be.

“I’m thrilled with the amount I’ve raised and the support I’ve been given, for a charity that’s close to my family’s hearts. The target from the charity was £2,000, so I’m over the moon I’ve beaten that.”

As a reward for their commitment and dedication, Faye and Wendy have been invited to enjoy a complimentary spa visit by the hotel’s general manager Paul Bayliss, to rest and recuperate after their fundraising activity.

Paul added: “We’re extremely proud of the achievements made by our staff here at the hotel. Both Wendy and Faye have worked hard to raise so much money for such worthy causes, while continuing to excel at work.

“It just goes to show what we’re all capable of when we set our minds to it. On behalf of all the staff at Carden Park, we would like to offer huge congratulations to both of them.”