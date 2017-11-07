Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 1938 Bentley, Triumphs, MG Bs, Porsches and a Mini Cooper are among classic cars taking part in this year’s RAC Rally of the Tests which begins near Chester on Thursday (November 9).

The rally is the forerunner of the Wales Rally GB that visited the city recently.

Drivers and navigators will assemble at Carden Park Hotel for a rally that starts in Chester, travels north to Darlington and finishes at Harrogate on Sunday (November 12). Unlike last year, it won’t be visiting the city centre.

A total of 100 competitors are taking part in the event which involves cars, mainly from the 1950s and 60s era, travelling on public roads at normal road speed.

There will are regularity sections with the object of driving each segment of a course in a specified time at a specified average speed. And the cars also stop off en route to take part in various off-road tests on private land.

So on Thursday evening spectators are welcome to watch the cars go round the Rednal Karting track in Shropshire from 5.45pm and Demon Tweeks in Wrexham from 6.52pm, when the drivers will put their cars to the test in the dark.

The next morning there will be two tests at the Oulton Park race circuit at Little Budworth , from 9am, with a refreshment break at the Golden Pheasant, Plumley, from 9.45am.

There is no charge for people to go along and watch.

Spokesman Kev Haworth explained: “It’s a re-creation of the original motorsport event that brought rallying to the public. What we do is recreate the events from the 1950s and 1960s and allow these old cars to come out and compete and let people see wonderful, wonderful examples of these vintage vehicles.”

He said the event, which is backed by the Royal Automobile Club and the RAC Motoring services, was a growing spectator event. There was an intention make a concerted effort to ‘bring it into the public eye’ over the next couple of years.