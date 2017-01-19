Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fact file:

Name: Madeleine Ellis

Job: Wedding executive at Carden Park Hotel

Born: Chester

Lives: Chester

Education: Events management and marketing at the University of Gloucestershire

I cannot start the day without a Nescafe Cappuccino sachet (with three sugars).

I start by checking my emails and activity chases then answering anything urgent.

Then the phone calls come flying in, which I love.

I get to chat to excited couples about the most important day of their lives which is a pretty special job when you think about it.

If I have a function in that day, most of my day will be in and out of the office, spending time with our couples making sure they are really happy and that everything is running smoothly.

If we don’t have a wedding on, I spend my time in wedding appointments, chatting through the creative ideas and final arrangements for booked weddings, as well as marketing meetings with the team discussing how we tell potential brides and grooms just how to make their wedding the most magical day of their lives.

From the pre-wedding event activities and golf to bridal pampering and spa treats, to finding the perfect photographic spots around the 100-acre estate, there are so many opportunities to inspire couples planning their big day.

I’m also preparing for our wedding fair on Sunday, February 26, where I will get to meet some of our future couples for weddings in 2017/18 and beyond.

For lunch, I tend to bring my own in or grab something and spend it catching up with all of the girls in the office.

We love our tea here at Carden so at 2.30pm, one of the girls will go and make the ‘brew at half 2’ round.

It’s so tempting working around such talented chefs and catering staff who can create such delicious and innovative dishes it makes me permanently hungry.

We’ve just launched our new wedding menus and there have been plenty of tasting opportunities along the way.

What better way to advise our wedding couples about the best canapés and dishes than with first-hand experience of the products.

It’s a tough job but someone has to do it!

Not to mention the on-site vineyard where our estates team manage five acres of grapes to produce our very own award-winning sparkling (rose and white) and red wine called Carden Old Gold.

The last few hours of my day are usually spent catching up on any calls/emails I may have missed that day making sure that I’ve got back to everyone and that everything is complete before heading home.

What do you wear to do your job? Uniform – grey suit with a white blouse. Appearance and presentation are very important to our team at Carden.

What is the favourite part of your job? Building relationships with the brides, grooms and their families and pulling it all together for their fabulous day.

Seeing the function rooms so diversely and beautifully set up and of course seeing all of the fabulous wedding guest outfits and watching the brides going down the aisle.

What is the least favourite part of your job? I wish I could work seven days a week so that I could be a part of all of the weddings we have on site.

It is hard because I build such strong relationships with all of my couples and have so much involvement in the biggest day of their lives and it is a shame that I cannot see them all on their special day.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? I’ve always loved the idea of becoming a paramedic, which I know is a very different career path.

How do you relax when you are not working? I enjoy pamper nights in (long hot baths, pigging out & face masks with my sister etc), duvet days watching the E! channel, travelling and exploring the world with my boyfriend and going out with the girls.

What is your favourite film? Any apocalyptic films - Day after Tomorrow, Deep Impact, Independence Day 1 and 2, War of the Worlds.

What is your favourite book? Any girly magazines for me, there’s always plenty of inspiration in those.

What is your favourite song? Anything by Beyoncé

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Amanda Seyfried

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? No not yet, but there’s still time!